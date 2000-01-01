Shout is an app for creating colourful animated GIFs from images and text. It runs in your browser.
Customise Text
Type a message in a frame then choose a style using the 'Style' icon on each slide. You can use emoji in your text too – be creative! (If an emoji doesn't work, change the style.)
Background Colours
You can choose a colour to use as your background to make your GIF more exciting. Shout comes with 11 colours, and no custom colours yet.
Background Images
You can add a background image by dragging it to any frame or by clicking the 'Image' icon on any frame. Currently Shout supports all common background image types except for animated GIFs.
Manage Frames
You can add frames by clicking the 'Add Frame' button at the bottom of the screen. You can remove any slide by clicking the 'X' in its top-right corner. You can re-order frames by dragging them or on mobile, tap-holding then dragging.
Download your GIF
Once you have your frames ready, click 'Create GIF' then wait for it to process. Click 'Download' to save the image. If you're using Safari the GIF will open in a new tab where you can tap and hold then 'Copy', or right-click and 'Save Image As...' to save it.
About Shout
Shout was built by Graham Macphee as a personal project. Graham is a designer from Edinburgh, UK. See more of his work: grahammacphee.com/portfolio.
No data from Shout is uploaded to the cloud. All processing is done with JS in the browser.
Shout uses several libraries: LZWEncoder JS, NeuQuant JS, GIFEncoder JS (modified), File Saver JS, Blob JS, Sortable, Spectrum and TinyColor. It uses HTML5 Canvas, Web Workers and Blobs.